Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

