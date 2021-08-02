Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,283. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.49. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

