Michael Brian Adams Purchases 697 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $24,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $28,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Brian Adams purchased 250 shares of The Community Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $8,872.50.

TCFC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

