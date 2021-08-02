Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NAZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. 14,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

