Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. 17,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,167. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

