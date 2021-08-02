IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Target by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $97,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 31.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.05. 44,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.25 and a 1-year high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

