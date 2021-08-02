Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

