Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $229.18 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $229.18 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00007506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00102482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.98 or 1.00247238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00847770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

