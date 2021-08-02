Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 7% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $157.52 million and $15.59 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00814981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00091217 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 564,099,609 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

