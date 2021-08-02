Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 174.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

VOD traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 116.80 ($1.53). 45,675,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,195,477. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

