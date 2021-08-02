Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.83. 42,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

