Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Dash has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $271.79 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $160.89 or 0.00408273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.01071505 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,262,838 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

