Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,071 shares of company stock valued at $232,495. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.07. 4,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $866.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

