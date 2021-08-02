Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Drops By 18.3%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LADR traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $11.10. 34,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $47,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 541.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 734,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

