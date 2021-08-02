Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Drops By 18.3%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
LADR traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $11.10. 34,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 2.24.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $47,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 541.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 734,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
