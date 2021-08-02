SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 905,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

SWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.91.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. 29,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 693,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

