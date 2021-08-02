KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $10,232.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00138194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.49 or 0.99919358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00848471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470,329 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

