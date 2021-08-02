salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.85.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
salesforce.com stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.17. The stock has a market cap of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
