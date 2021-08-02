Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,343. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

