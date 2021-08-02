Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.15. 8,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.