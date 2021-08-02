$1.44 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,340%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 41,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

