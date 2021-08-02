Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

