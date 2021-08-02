Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $75.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $62.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

