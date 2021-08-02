Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,342. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

