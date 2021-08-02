Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Reaches $22.24 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $22.24 million and $4.01 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00138124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.53 or 1.00433525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00850445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

