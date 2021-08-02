Refinable Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $932,373.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00138124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.53 or 1.00433525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00850445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

