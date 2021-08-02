Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,075 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 656,961 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waitr by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Waitr by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

NASDAQ:WTRH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 38,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,123. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of -3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.