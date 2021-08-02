Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Rises By 20.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EXK stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 53,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,390. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

