Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Rises By 20.9%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE LPG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 17,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $543.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

