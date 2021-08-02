iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410,201 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,588. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

