Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 239,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 519,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,271,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 118,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $120.98 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

