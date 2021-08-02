CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 20,205 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,760. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.