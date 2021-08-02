Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 18,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

