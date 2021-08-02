Dether Price Reaches $0.0096 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dether has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $963,659.58 and $72,608.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.