Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.00 EPS

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,103. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.71.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

