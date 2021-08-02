Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.28. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.23.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

