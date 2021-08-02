Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $375.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

