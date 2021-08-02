Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note published on Saturday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,465 ($71.40).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

ITRK stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,198 ($67.91). The stock had a trading volume of 579,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £163.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.