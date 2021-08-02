Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 897,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750,152. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.