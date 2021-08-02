Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.06. 608,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,157,225. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.