Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glencore stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. 308,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.79. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

GLNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

