Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.8 days.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.97. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

