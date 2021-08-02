Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.97. 21,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.74 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.