Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce $562.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 345.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. 33,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,623. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

