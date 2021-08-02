Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FPAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

