Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

