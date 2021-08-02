Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) PT at €258.63

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €258.31 ($303.90).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOW3 shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock traded down €1.55 ($1.82) on Wednesday, hitting €205.50 ($241.76). The stock had a trading volume of 966,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.