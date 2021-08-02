Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at about $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 12,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.