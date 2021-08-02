Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys 188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,194,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.