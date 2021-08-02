Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $115,000 Stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NL Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NL. Barclays downgraded shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE NL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,332. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.