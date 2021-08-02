Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.08. 8,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,176. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $242.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

